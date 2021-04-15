Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion.

ALLY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

ALLY stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

