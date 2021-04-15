Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cadiz Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cadiz in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadiz’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Cadiz alerts:

CDZI opened at $10.37 on Thursday. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cadiz by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cadiz by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.