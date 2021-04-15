Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cadiz Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cadiz in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadiz’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.
CDZI opened at $10.37 on Thursday. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33.
Cadiz Company Profile
Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.
