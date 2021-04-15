Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Donegal Group Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Donegal Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Donegal Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.50 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Donegal Group stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $475.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,342,692 shares in the company, valued at $153,588,976.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 58.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.