Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

