Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $168.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.13. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

