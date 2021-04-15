Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Issued By Oppenheimer

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.12.

NYSE SYF opened at $41.50 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Insiders sold a total of 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.