Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Amarin Co. plc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Amarin in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Amarin stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Amarin has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,754,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,056.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,712.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

