Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ares Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE ARES opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 112.57%.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $2,958,701.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.