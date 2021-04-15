Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Lifted by Analyst

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Berry in a report released on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Berry from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Berry has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

