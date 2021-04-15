Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Lifted by KeyCorp

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celanese in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.84 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

CE opened at $153.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $155.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

