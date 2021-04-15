Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Lowered by Analyst

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.57). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

