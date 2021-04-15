Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.59.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $20.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

