Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLF. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.59.

NYSE CLF opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $20.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

