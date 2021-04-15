Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Eni S.p.A. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ENI in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on E. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of E stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. ENI has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in ENI by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 217,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth $1,438,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth about $307,000.

