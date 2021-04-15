Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Increased by Analyst

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Kimco Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

KIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

