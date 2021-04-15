Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Blackstone Group Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for The Blackstone Group in a research note issued on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

BX opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.