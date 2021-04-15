Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $39.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,209,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 244.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 261,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 185,799 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

