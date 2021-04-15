Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for United Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($7.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($6.77). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($6.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($14.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

