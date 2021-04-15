Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Penn National Gaming, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

PENN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.93.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $100.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,093,371 shares of company stock worth $383,945,497 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

