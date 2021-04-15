Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ FY2021 earnings at $9.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APD. Cowen began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $282.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $205.41 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.51 and its 200 day moving average is $277.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. First American Bank lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

