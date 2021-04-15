Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CMS Energy Co. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CMS Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

