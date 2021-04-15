Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Lowered by Analyst

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELD. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.36.

ELD stock opened at C$13.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.70. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$10.43 and a 1-year high of C$18.90.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$363.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 2,696 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$38,337.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$611,787.06. Also, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total value of C$100,879.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$515,067.84. Insiders have sold 12,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,504 over the last 90 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

