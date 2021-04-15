Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galiano Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
GAU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 price target for the company.
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
