Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galiano Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

GAU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 price target for the company.

TSE:GAU opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.28 and a twelve month high of C$2.80. The company has a market cap of C$314.39 million and a P/E ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.57. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 17.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.