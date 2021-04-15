Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

