Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Increased by Truist Securiti

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneWater Marine in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $226,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $1,046,831 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,640,000 after buying an additional 199,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 37,764 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

