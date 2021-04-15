Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Cut by Oppenheimer

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OGI. Eight Capital raised their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on OrganiGram to C$3.48 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC lowered OrganiGram from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.12.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at C$3.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$966.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$8.00.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

