Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Virtu Financial in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 45.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 59,969 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 378.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,861,000 after buying an additional 304,560 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

