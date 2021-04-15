Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sleep Number in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Sleep Number stock opened at $122.22 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.30.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

