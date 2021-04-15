Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Graphic Packaging Holding Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

GPK stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

