Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Increased by Analyst

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

CG stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at $157,406,681.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

