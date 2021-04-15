Qcash (QC) Reaches Market Cap of $68.33 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $68.33 million and approximately $977.70 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00068037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.32 or 0.00275482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.62 or 0.00733710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,544.87 or 0.99409787 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00021674 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $536.79 or 0.00853188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.