QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.21% from the company’s previous close.

QQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

QQ traded up GBX 28.60 ($0.37) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 349.60 ($4.57). 3,106,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 318.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 298.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345.40 ($4.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.97.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

