QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) PT Raised to GBX 360 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QQ. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

Shares of QQ stock traded up GBX 28.60 ($0.37) on Thursday, hitting GBX 349.60 ($4.57). The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 318.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 298.68. The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.97. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 345.40 ($4.51).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

