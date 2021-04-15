QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

QQ has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

LON QQ traded up GBX 28.60 ($0.37) on Thursday, hitting GBX 349.60 ($4.57). 3,106,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 318.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 298.68. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 345.40 ($4.51). The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.97.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

