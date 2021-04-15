QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QNTQY. Citigroup began coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of QNTQY stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

