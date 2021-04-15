QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTQY opened at $19.30 on Thursday. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

