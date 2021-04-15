QLC Chain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.96 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $28.21 million and $2.96 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00068060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.00269697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.00737757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,196.39 or 0.99340844 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00023240 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.87 or 0.00851781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.



QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “



It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

