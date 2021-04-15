QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 8,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Shares of QTS traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.50. 244,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $62.60. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on QTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.72.
In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,110,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,921 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.
QTS Realty Trust Company Profile
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
