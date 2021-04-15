Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.27.

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE:PWR opened at $94.01 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In other news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $4,261,318.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,158.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,795,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.