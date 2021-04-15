Quantis Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $19.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $25,010.29 and $19.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00068094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.36 or 0.00285201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $461.25 or 0.00733422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,671.15 or 0.99651971 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022194 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $533.74 or 0.00848691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.