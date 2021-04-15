Quantstamp Market Capitalization Tops $74.03 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $74.03 million and $2.28 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00065334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00019248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.43 or 0.00719106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00087507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00033058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.44 or 0.05805251 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

QSP is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.