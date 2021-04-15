Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.49 on Top Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $36.37 million and $101,461.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,209.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,454.90 or 0.03946205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.52 or 0.00462186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $924.33 or 0.01485842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.99 or 0.00589936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.82 or 0.00541427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00049900 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.94 or 0.00416241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,747,529 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.