Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.49 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $36.24 million and approximately $124,364.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,695.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.19 or 0.03898506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.87 or 0.00433642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $816.95 or 0.01303036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.75 or 0.00533935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.99 or 0.00523143 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.88 or 0.00398557 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00038084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,742,453 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

