QuarkChain Market Cap Hits $240.21 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $240.21 million and $5.48 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00066119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00019312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.24 or 0.00720567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00088122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00033140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,681.50 or 0.05827141 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

