Quartix (LON:QTX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $499.45

Quartix Holdings plc (LON:QTX) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 499.45 ($6.53) and traded as high as GBX 525 ($6.86). Quartix shares last traded at GBX 525 ($6.86), with a volume of 6,818 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 499.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 413.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £253.58 million and a P/E ratio of 53.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.23) per share. This is a positive change from Quartix’s previous dividend of $3.37. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Quartix’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Quartix Company Profile (LON:QTX)

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

