QuickSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.42 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. QuickSwap has a market cap of $25.42 million and approximately $537,975.00 worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for $159.14 or 0.00250341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00068809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.86 or 0.00267211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $464.48 or 0.00730679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,385.02 or 0.99711971 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00022980 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.27 or 0.00857774 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.