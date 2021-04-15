Radicle (RAD) Trading 27.3% Higher Over Last Week

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. Radicle has a market capitalization of $117.07 million and $2.62 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for about $23.87 or 0.00037995 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00068183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.67 or 0.00744277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00089456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.44 or 0.06078418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00033540 BTC.

RAD is a coin. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or “forges” — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place. Radicle also leverages Ethereum (opt-in) for unique global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols that help maintainers sustain their open-source work. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link. Radicle Link extends Git with peer-to-peer discovery by disseminating data via a process called gossip. That is, participants in the network share and spread data they are “interested” in by keeping redundant copies locally and sharing, otherwise known as “replicating”, their local data with selected peers. By leveraging Git's smart transfer protocol, Radicle Link keeps Git's efficiency when it comes to data replication while offering global decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. Since all data on the network is stored locally by peers on the network, developers can share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. The easiest way to use Radicle is with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the founding team of the Radicle project. With Upstream, you can create an identity, host your code, and collaborate with others on the Radicle network. “

