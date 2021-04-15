Radix (EXRD) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Radix has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Radix has a market cap of $110.79 million and $2.45 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00067639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00019877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.47 or 0.00739106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00088972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00033669 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.00 or 0.06006511 BTC.

About Radix

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

