Rakon Trading Up 10.3% This Week (RKN)

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Rakon coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rakon has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rakon has a market capitalization of $32.43 million and $647,700.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00130774 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Rakon Profile

Rakon is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 coins and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 coins. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken . Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration. “

Rakon Coin Trading

