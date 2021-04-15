Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.00

Shares of Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and traded as high as $14.53. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 611 shares changing hands.

About Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI)

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions for the manufacturing, building design, engineering, infrastructure, and facilities management markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in four divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand 3D, Enterprise Applications, and ASCENT Â- Center for Technical Knowledge.

